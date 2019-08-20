VIDEO: See Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in the Trailers for MARRIAGE STORY

Netflix has released the companion teaser trailers for MARRIAGE STORY, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.

MARRIAGE STORY is Academy Award nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach's incisive and compassionate portrait of a marriage breaking up and a family staying together.

Watch the trailers below!

Written and Directed by Noah Baumbach, the film stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty, Merritt Wever and Azhy Robertson, with Wallace Shawn, Martha Kelly and Mark O'Brien.

MARRIAGE STORY is in select theaters and on Netflix this Fall.





