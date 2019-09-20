VIDEO: See Olivia Coleman in the THE CROWN Season 3 Teaser

Sep. 20, 2019  

Netflix has release The Crown Season 3 teaser trailer ahead of its broadcast debut during the 2019 Primetime Emmys on Sunday, September 22.

Watch the trailer below!

The third season of The Crown sees a new guard sweep into Downing Street, as Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family struggle to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing Britain. From cold-war paranoia, through to the jet-set and the space age - the exuberance of the 1960s and the long hangover of the 1970s - Elizabeth and THE ROYALS must adapt to a new, more liberated, but also more turbulent world.

Written by Peter Morgan, The Crown also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon, Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten.

The Crown Season 3 launches globally on Sunday, November 17.

Watch the Video!



