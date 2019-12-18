VIDEO: See Emily Blunt in a Teaser A QUIET PLACE PART II

Paramount Pictures has shared a teaser for A Quiet Place Part II, starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Watch the teaser below!

The trailer for A Quiet Place Part II drops on New Years Day!





