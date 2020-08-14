VIDEO: See Christina Aguilera in the Music Video for 'Loyal Brave True,' The New Song for MULAN

Stream MULAN on September 4, exclusively on Disney+ with Premier Access.

Multi-platinum and global award-winning superstar singer/songwriter Christina Aguilera performs the original song, "Loyal Brave True" in the music video directed by "Mulan" feature director Niki Caro ("The Zookeeper's Wife," "McFarland, USA").

Watch below!

As previously announced, in addition to "Loyal Brave True," Aguilera also performs a newly-recorded "Reflection (2020)." Both songs will be featured in the film and on the Walt Disney Records soundtrack, with score composed and conducted by Harry Gregson-Williams, set for release on Sept. 4, 2020. Stream "Mulan" on Sept. 4 exclusively on Disney+ with Premier Access (Disney+ subscription and additional fee required).

"Loyal Brave True" was written by Jamie Hartman, Harry Gregson-Williams, Rosi Golan and Billy Crabtree, and produced by Jamie Hartman.

"Reflection (2020)" is produced by Gregson-Williams. The original 1998 classic was written by David Zippel and Matthew Wilder.

Music from both songs is featured in Harry Gregson Williams' underscore with Aguilera's full-length versions appearing in the film's custom main-on-end title design.

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China's legendary warrior to life in Disney's "Mulan," in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation...and a proud father.

"Mulan" features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Tzi Ma as Zhou, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Honghui; Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin, suggested by the narrative poem "The Ballad of Mulan." The producers are Chris Bender, p.g.a., Jake Weiner, p.g.a., and Jason Reed, p.g.a., with Bill Kong, Barrie M. Osborne, Tim Coddington and Mario Iscovich serving as executive producers.

