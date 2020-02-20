VIDEO: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Shocks Inspiring Kids' Group on THE ELLEN SHOW

Ellen welcomed eight members of the non-profit Fight All Monsters, a support group for kids battling various forms of cancer. They went viral with a video of them dancing to their unofficial anthem, "Bad Boys for Life" by Diddy. Not only did the kids get to chat and perform, the hip-hop icon himself surprised them in person, and gave them a gift from Ellen's friends at Shutterfly!

Watch the clip below!

For 17 incredible, eventful and sometimes life-changing seasons, Ellen has been making audiences laugh all over the world with her signature brand of humor and her powerful message of kindness. There's nobody better at making you laugh and brightening your day. You never know what funny can do!





