Advertisement

VIDEO: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Shocks Inspiring Kids' Group on THE ELLEN SHOW

Article Pixel Feb. 20, 2020  

Ellen welcomed eight members of the non-profit Fight All Monsters, a support group for kids battling various forms of cancer. They went viral with a video of them dancing to their unofficial anthem, "Bad Boys for Life" by Diddy. Not only did the kids get to chat and perform, the hip-hop icon himself surprised them in person, and gave them a gift from Ellen's friends at Shutterfly!

Watch the clip below!

For 17 incredible, eventful and sometimes life-changing seasons, Ellen has been making audiences laugh all over the world with her signature brand of humor and her powerful message of kindness. There's nobody better at making you laugh and brightening your day. You never know what funny can do!

VIDEO: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Shocks Inspiring Kids' Group on THE ELLEN SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Zoey's Playlist on NBC

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: The Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! Performs a Medley on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
  • VIDEO: Watch Erika Jayne Perform 'Roxie' on The Wendy Williams Show
  • VIDEO: REPEAT ATTENDERS Documentary Shines Spotlight on Broadway Super-Fans
  • VIDEO: Lea Salonga Joins Rachelle Ann Go For A MISS SAIGON Duet
    • Advertisement