VIDEO: Sean Bean, Helen Hunt Star in WORLD ON FIRE Trailer

Aug. 28, 2019  

MASTERPIECE on PBS has released the trailer for World on Fire, an adrenalized, emotionally gripping and resonant World War II drama that follows the intertwining fates of ordinary people in five countries as they grapple with the effects of the war on their everyday lives.

Set in Britain, Poland, France, Germany and the United States, the events of the seven-hour series take place during the first year of the war.

The stellar cast includes Academy Award®-winner Helen Hunt (As Good As it Gets, Mad About You), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Academy Award®-nominee Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread), Jonah Hauer-King (Little Women on MASTERPIECE, Howard's End) and Blake Harrison (A Very English Scandal).

Watch the trailer below!

