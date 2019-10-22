VIDEO: Scarlett Johansson Teases BLACK WIDOW on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!

Scarlett Johansson chats about her Black Widow film finally bringing her closure, spoils Avengers: Endgame and reacts to Michael Che's bachelor party plans for her fiancé, Colin Jost.

