VIDEO: Scarlett Johansson Teases BLACK WIDOW on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!

Article Pixel Oct. 22, 2019  

Scarlett Johansson chats about her Black Widow film finally bringing her closure, spoils Avengers: Endgame and reacts to Michael Che's bachelor party plans for her fiancé, Colin Jost.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

