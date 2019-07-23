VIDEO: Say Goodbye to Litchfield in New ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK Featurette

Grab some tissues from commissary! Today, the cast and creators of ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK share a touching featurette detailing their final days on set, and reflecting on the impact this groundbreaking series has had on them all.

Watch the featurette below!

Netflix and OITNB thank you for joining us on this journey for seven seasons! The final chapter launches globally on Netflix on Friday, July 26.

Orange Is The New Black ushered in a monumental era of television, and for six unforgettable seasons has fearlessly tackled some of the most difficult, relevant, and human stories of our time. In its final season, the ladies of Litchfield come to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever. Piper struggles with life on the outside, while life in Max, as corrupt and unjust as ever, goes on without her. Taystee's friendship with Cindy still hangs in the balance as her LIFE SENTENCE looms, Gloria and her





