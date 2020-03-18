VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie Co-Hosts THE TODAY SHOW From Her Basement Due to Not Feeling Well

Savannah Guthrie co-hosted this morning's episode of THE TODAY SHOW from her basement, due to not feeling well.

She joined co-host Hoda Kotb via live-stream to still be a part of the show.

"Here's what happened: I wasn't feeling my best, a little sore throat, some sniffles," Guthrie, said. "I wouldn't have thought anything of it but we are in different times, aren't we?"

Kotb commented, "We're still together and we're going to get this show on the air."

Watch the full video below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!



