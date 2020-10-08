VIDEO: Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Her Kids Watch BUFFY on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Sarah Michelle Gellar pulls up to her DRIVE-INterview to talk about early moments in her career.
Sarah Michelle Gellar pulls up to her DRIVE-INterview to talk about early moments in her career and her relationship with Freddie Prinze Jr. Plus, she shares how she finally showed her kids "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Tune in to the show for more with Sarah!
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
