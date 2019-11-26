VIDEO: Sandy Duncan Talks About THE FOX AND THE HOUND on TODAY SHOW

Sandy Duncan, who voiced Vixey in the 1981 film "The FOX and the Hound," remembers what it was like to audition for the role and describes the responses she's gotten from fans over the years.

Watch the interview below!

