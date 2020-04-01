VIDEO: Samuel L. Jackson Urges People to Stay Home on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Article Pixel Apr. 1, 2020  

While Jimmy Kimmel is in quarantine, he checked in with the great Samuel L. Jackson at his home on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Samuel L. Jackson talks about canceling his trip to Italy with Magic Johnson, and Jimmy shares how he wants to be a part of their annual vacation. Jackson also talks watching "Tiger King" with his daughter, the go-to meal he likes to cook himself, and with all the social distancing demands and calls to stay indoors.

Samuel L. Jackson then delivers an important message to everyone - "Stay the F**k at Home!"

Watch below!

Jimmy will be making a donation to a worthwhile cause every day during this quarantine. Sam chose Feeding America. Please consider helping them bring food to communities that need it most. Go here to donate: https://www.feedingamerica.org/ #JimmyKimmelLiveFromHisHouse #StayHome

VIDEO: Samuel L. Jackson Urges People to Stay Home on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: A Family Sings Lockdown Version of 'One Day More' From LES MISERABLES
  • VIDEO: The Barricade Boys With Alfie Boe, Ramin Karimloo & More Perform 'Bring Him Home'
  • VIDEO: Watch a New Version of Jeremy Jordan Singing 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now'
  • VIDEO: Watch An Epic Mashup of Broadway's Best Musicals From the Past Decade