VIDEO: Samuel L. Jackson Urges People to Stay Home on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

While Jimmy Kimmel is in quarantine, he checked in with the great Samuel L. Jackson at his home on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Samuel L. Jackson talks about canceling his trip to Italy with Magic Johnson, and Jimmy shares how he wants to be a part of their annual vacation. Jackson also talks watching "Tiger King" with his daughter, the go-to meal he likes to cook himself, and with all the social distancing demands and calls to stay indoors.

Samuel L. Jackson then delivers an important message to everyone - "Stay the F**k at Home!"

Watch below!

Jimmy will be making a donation to a worthwhile cause every day during this quarantine. Sam chose Feeding America. Please consider helping them bring food to communities that need it most. Go here to donate: https://www.feedingamerica.org/ #JimmyKimmelLiveFromHisHouse #StayHome





