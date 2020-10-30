VIDEO: Sam Heughan Talks About Growing Up in Scotland on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Sam Heughan talks about his childhood.
Sam Heughan talks about his childhood in Scotland.
Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs every weekday morning.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Misty Copeland Surprises the Founder of 'Brown Girls Do Ballet' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
- BWW Exclusive: Watch Nina West's Halloween Parody of 'Hello' from THE BOOK OF MORMON
- VIDEO: Bette Midler Shares Her HOCUS POCUS Fake Teeth on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for David Bowie Biopic STARDUST