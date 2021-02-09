Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Salma Hayek & Owen Wilson Contemplate the Simulation on THE LATE LATE SHOW

The pair star in the upcoming film BLISS.

Feb. 9, 2021  

After Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek talk about their new film "Bliss," which has a plot about navigating reality, James asks the two of them if they believe we're in a simulation.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

VIDEO: Salma Hayek & Owen Wilson Contemplate the Simulation on THE LATE LATE SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
John Krause ? A Bit of Your Time On Demand
John Krause ? A Bit of Your Time On Demand
Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky 2/21 8 PM ET
Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky 2/21 8 PM ET
Christy Altomare & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Christy Altomare & Seth Rudetsky On Demand

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Tubi And FOX Launch Free Like Tubi Week Beginning Today Photo

Tubi And FOX Launch 'Free Like Tubi Week' Beginning Today

VIDEO: Get A Sneak Peek at Tomorrows ZOEYS EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Photo

VIDEO: Get A Sneak Peek at Tomorrow's ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

HBO Announces Six-Part Documentary Series 100 FOOT WAVE Photo

HBO Announces Six-Part Documentary Series 100 FOOT WAVE

HBO Latino Acquires Bilingual LGBTQ Drama LUPE Photo

HBO Latino Acquires Bilingual LGBTQ Drama LUPE


More Hot Stories For You