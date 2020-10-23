Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Sacha Baron Cohen Talks Rudy Giuliani in BORAT on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article Pixel

Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova, who plays his daughter in 'Borat,' speak out.

Oct. 23, 2020  

Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova, who plays his daughter in "Borat," speak out on "GMA" about the movie's headline-making scene featuring Giuliani.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below.

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

VIDEO: Sacha Baron Cohen Talks Rudy Giuliani in BORAT on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You