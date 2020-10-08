VIDEO: STATION 19 and GREY'S ANATOMY Dedicate Seasons to Essential Workers

Watch the promo below.

"This season, our work is dedicated to the healthcare workers who put their lives on the line every day to try to save ours," said Krista Vernoff, showrunner and executive producer for "Station 19" and "Grey's Anatomy." "Wear a mask, save someone else's life."

"Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo shared a personal dedication on Instagram: "Since we shut down filming [in March], 7,000 healthcare workers have died from Covid. I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to every one of you who by the grace of God is still standing... this season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud."

"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series was created by Stacy McKee. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series. The series is produced by ABC Signature, which is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.

"Grey's Anatomy" has solidified its place in television history as the longest-running primetime medical drama ever. The highly beloved series is a cultural touchstone that continues to push boundaries with timely subject matter and characters that break the mold. "Grey's Anatomy" follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial, who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white. "Grey's Anatomy" stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes and Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu. "Grey's Anatomy" was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Signature, which is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.

