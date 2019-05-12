VIDEO: SNL Cold Open Asks What it Would Take For Trump to Lose GOP Support

Last night's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE cold open begs the question...just what would it take for President Trump to lose the support of the GOP?

In the sketch, Chuck Todd (Kyle Mooney) interviews Senators Lindsey Graham (Kate Mckinnon), Susan Collins (Cecily Strong) and Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett) about supporting President Trump.

Watch the full sketch below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





