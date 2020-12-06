Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Takes on the Election Fraud Hearings in Cold Open

Article Pixel

Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) tries to make an argument to prove widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Dec. 6, 2020  

Saturday Night Live returned last night after a brief hiatus. The sketch comedy show parodied the election fraud hearings in its cold open.

In the sketch, Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) tries to make an argument to prove widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Check out the clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • TheatreSquared's RUSSIAN TROLL FARM: A WORKPLACE COMEDY Makes NY Times Best of 2020 List
  • 9 Ana Gasteyer Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Reeve Carney's Birdland Concert!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Betsy Wolfe's Upcoming Virtual Concert!