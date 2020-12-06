VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Takes on the Election Fraud Hearings in Cold Open

Saturday Night Live returned last night after a brief hiatus. The sketch comedy show parodied the election fraud hearings in its cold open.

In the sketch, Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) tries to make an argument to prove widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Check out the clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

