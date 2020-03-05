VIDEO: Richard Marx Talks Lionel Richie on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Article Pixel Mar. 5, 2020  

Richard Marx talks about his dad's famous jingles and how Lionel Richie helped him get his start.

Watch the clip fron "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.  The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. 

VIDEO: Richard Marx Talks Lionel Richie on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch SNL Parody THE SOUND OF MUSIC with John Mulaney
  • VIDEO: 'Any Dem Will Do' for Randy Rainbow on Super Tuesday!
  • VIDEO: See the Official Trailer for THE PRINCE OF EGYPT West End
  • VIDEO: Dan Stevens Talks His Return to Broadway in HANGMEN