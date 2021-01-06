VIDEO: Ralph Macchio Debunks KARATE KID Fan Theories on THE TONIGHT SHOW
'Kobra Kai' season three was just released on Netflix.
Jimmy asks Ralph Macchio to put some Karate Kid rumors to bed, like his initial opinion of the title.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
