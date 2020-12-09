VIDEO: Rachel Brosnahan Talks About Her Comedy Special on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Rachel Brosnahan gained a lot of stand-up experience from her role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Now, she's using her comedic chops in Amazon Prime's "Yearly Departed," an all-female comedy special with stars like Tiffany Haddish and Sarah Silverman. Tune in to hear all the exciting details.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
