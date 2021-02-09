Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Queen Latifah Talks About Performing a SUPER BOWL Halftime Show on THE LATE SHOW

Queen Latifah performed at the 1998 Super Bowl halftime show.

Feb. 9, 2021  

Queen Latifah performed at the 1998 Super Bowl halftime show and she describes how amazing and nerve wracking it felt to be in the stadium. You can see more of Queen Latifah in the new CBS series, "The Equalizer."

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

