VIDEO: Prime Video Debuts THE POWER Teaser Trailer With Toni Collette, Auli'i Cravalho & More

The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, March 31 with new episodes available each Friday.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Prime Video debuted the teaser trailer for upcoming series The Power. The emotionally driven global thriller from SISTER (Chernobyl) is based on British author Naomi Alderman's award-winning novel, and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, March 31 with new episodes available each Friday, leading up to the season finale on May 12.

The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers' collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.

The series stars Toni Collette as Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, alongside John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez, Auli'i Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez, Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo, Josh Charles as Daniel Dandon, Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke, Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke, Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev, Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery, and more.

The Power comes from Amazon Studios and SISTER, with Raelle Tucker (True Blood) serving as showrunner.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:






