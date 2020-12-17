VIDEO: Phoebe Bridgers Performs 'Kyoto' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
The track comes off her latest album, 'Punisher.'
Late Late Show music guest Phoebe Bridgers shares a special performance of her song "Kyoto."
Watch the performance below!
