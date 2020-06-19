VIDEO: Pharrell Williams Talks Making Juneteenth an Official Holiday

Pharrell Williams was a guest on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During the interview, Pharrell talks about making Juneteenth an official holiday, the importance of the day, and speaking with the Governor of Virginia and other officials to help push it through.

Watch the interview below!

