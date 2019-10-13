VIDEO: Pete Davidson Makes Appearance in David Harbour's STRANGER THINGS Monologue on SNL

David Harbour hosted last night's episode of Saturday Night Live! During his opening monologue, he gave a backstage tour of SNL and ended up in the Upside Down.

In the Stranger Things-themed portion of the segment, Harbour bumps into Pete Davidson, who made an appearance in the Upside Down.

Watch the full sketch below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You