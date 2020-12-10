VIDEO: Pentatonix Perform 'Amazing Grace' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
It's a Pentatonix Christmas like no other!
It's a Pentatonix Christmas like no other! The Grammy-winning group stops by The Kelly Clarkson Show to share their mind-blowing performance of "Amazing Grace" from their album "We Need A Little Christmas."
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
