VIDEO: Penn & Teller Perform Tattoo Magic on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden welcomes master magicians and 'Fool Us' stars Penn & Teller.

Jan. 26, 2021  

James Corden welcomes master magicians and "Fool Us" stars Penn & Teller, and James finds Teller giving Penn a tattoo in blood. After Teller's work is done, James must pick a random card from a set -- will it match Penn's new artwork?

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


