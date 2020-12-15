VIDEO: Pedro Pascal Guesses Porn Star or Comic Book Character

Pedro Pascal discusses being one of People's Sexiest Men Alive with Dr. Fauci and attempts to distinguish between the names of DC Comics characters and real-life porn stars.

Watch the clip from "Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz" below!

Comedy Central's digital series "Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz" features Josh Horowitz as he taps into his A-List celebrity connections for a gamified interview over FaceTime. Like your favorite gameshow, BUT BETTER!