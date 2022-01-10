VIDEO: Peacock Shares BEL-AIR Official Trailer

The official trailer for Peacock's new reimagined Bel-Air series has been released! The new series will premiere on SUPER BOWL Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90's sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" that leans into the original premise: Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.

The series features Newcomer Jabari Banks as "Will", Adrian Holmes as "Phillip Banks" (At That Age, V Wars), Cassandra Freeman as "Vivian Banks" (The Enemy Within, Atlanta), Olly Sholotan as "Carlton Banks" (Run Hide Fight, Evolution of Nate Gibson), Coco Jones as "Hilary Banks" (Let it Shine, Vampires vs. The Bronx), Akira Akbar as "Ashley Banks" (We Can Be Heroes, Captain Marvel), Jimmy Akingbola as "Geoffrey" (Most Dangerous Game, In The Long Run) , Jordan L. Jones as "Jazz" (Rel, Snowfall), and Simone Joy Jones as "Lisa" (The Chair, What If).

Watch the new trailer here: