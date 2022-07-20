Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Peacock Releases THEY/THEM Film Trailer

The film will exclusively premiere on Peacock Friday, August 5, 2022. 

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 20, 2022  

Peacock has released the first trailer for their original film, THEY/THEM. Award-winning screenwriter John Logan's directorial debut from Blumhouse will exclusively premiere on Peacock Friday, August 5, 2022.

Kevin Bacon plays Owen Whistler in this slasher horror film set at an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp. Several queer and trans campers join Whistler for a week of programming intended to "help them find a new sense of freedom".

As the camp's methods become increasingly more psychologically unsettling, the campers must work together to protect themselves. When a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, things get even more dangerous.

The film also stars Anna Chlumsky (Inventing Anna, Veep), Theo Germaine (The Politician, Work In Progress), Carrie Preston (Claws, Dr. Death). Quei Tann (How to Get Away with Murder, Dear White People), Austin Crute (Booksmart, Daybreak), Monique Kim (High Expectasians, Looks That Kill), Anna Lore (All American, Doom Patrol), Cooper Koch (Less Than Zero, A New York Christmas Wedding), and Darwin Del Fabro (Dangerous Liaisons, Novo Mundo).

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Peacock Releases THEY/THEM Film Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Luke Evans, Jessie Buckley & More Join Animated A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Netflix
July 20, 2022

The film stars Luke Evans (voices Scrooge), Olivia Colman (voices Past), Jessie Buckley (voices Isabel Fezziwig), Johnny Flynn (voices Bob Cratchit), Fra Fee (voices Harry Huffam), Giles Terera (voices Tom Jenkins), Trevor Dion Nicholas (voices Present), James Cosmo (voices Mr Fezziwig), and Jonathan Pryce (voices Jacob Marley).
Amanda Seyfried Discusses How Wanting to 'Redo' LES MISERABLES Affected Her WICKED Movie Audition
July 20, 2022

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she auditioned for the role of Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation. Seyfried stated that she wished to prove herself through the Wicked audition after being dissatisfied with her singing performance as Cosette in the 2012 film adaption of Les Misérables.
VIDEO: Nieri Reveals the Music Video for 'Body 2 Body'
July 20, 2022

Dance pop artist Nieri releases the video for 'Body 2 Body' taken from his debut EP, Starshine. Written and recorded between Los Angeles and Stockholm, the EP features five glossy, electronic pop tracks that offer a glimpse into Nieri’s life, struggles and aspirations. The track was co-written with Swedish artist Ingrid Witt.
K-Pop Band Xdinary Heroes Releases 'Hello, World!' Mini-Album
July 20, 2022

The six-song collection on Hello! world! includes darkness and brightness co-existing on “Sucker Punch!,” sing-along on tracks “Strawberry Cake” and “Pirates,” while “KNOCK DOWN” leans more rock with powerful guitars and bass sounds. The album chronicles the first step of learning programming language and depicting a story of the six members.
Flo Milli Releases Debut Album 'You Still Here, Ho ?'
July 20, 2022

The album includes features from Rico Nasty, Babyface Ray, an intro/outro from the iconic Tiffany Pollard aka “New York,” and includes production from YoungFyre (Lil Wayne, Jaden, T-Pain), Tasha Catour (Lil Tecca, Aminé, Tinashe), Big Korey (YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Gucci Mane, Jeezy), and more. 