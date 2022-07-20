VIDEO: Peacock Releases THEY/THEM Film Trailer

Peacock has released the first trailer for their original film, THEY/THEM. Award-winning screenwriter John Logan's directorial debut from Blumhouse will exclusively premiere on Peacock Friday, August 5, 2022.

Kevin Bacon plays Owen Whistler in this slasher horror film set at an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp. Several queer and trans campers join Whistler for a week of programming intended to "help them find a new sense of freedom".

As the camp's methods become increasingly more psychologically unsettling, the campers must work together to protect themselves. When a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, things get even more dangerous.

The film also stars Anna Chlumsky (Inventing Anna, Veep), Theo Germaine (The Politician, Work In Progress), Carrie Preston (Claws, Dr. Death). Quei Tann (How to Get Away with Murder, Dear White People), Austin Crute (Booksmart, Daybreak), Monique Kim (High Expectasians, Looks That Kill), Anna Lore (All American, Doom Patrol), Cooper Koch (Less Than Zero, A New York Christmas Wedding), and Darwin Del Fabro (Dangerous Liaisons, Novo Mundo).

Watch the new trailer here: