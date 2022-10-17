Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Peacock Drops THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI Season Five Trailer

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI returns Thursday, Dec. 8. 

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 17, 2022  

Season five of the Peacock original series THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI returns Thursday, Dec. 8.

The first four episodes will be available the day of premiere, with new episodes available thereafter on Thursdays. The first four seasons are currently available to stream on Peacock.

The season five cast includes returning Housewives Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen. Friends Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton will also be featured.

The Peacock Original series THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI is back for another muy caliente season with new alliances, loyalty and relationships on the line. The ladies of the "Sunshine State" are still turning up the heat and dialing up the drama.

Guerdy is busier than ever and will stop at nothing to remain the best wedding planner in Miami...until her husband Russell says it's time to slow down. She's ready for a fresh start with Alexia, after some unresolved issues resurface following last year's failed wedding preparations.

Lisa is working on mending her friendship with Larsa. However, their friendship takes a turn when Larsa discusses Lisa and Lenny's finances, which makes the ladies question what is really happening on the home front. Lisa's life as she knows it is turned upside down when rumors swirl that Lenny is dating another woman.

Julia is a complete empty nester and struggles with the realization that her daughters are off to college and no longer living at home. As she works on balancing life between being a city girl and life on the farm, she tries to strengthen her bond with Martina as they face new challenges in their marriage.

Dr. Nicole is still relishing being newly engaged to her long-term partner, Anthony. Just as everything seems to be falling into place, she must face healing her old wounds with her father and mull over giving him a second chance.

Alexia is happily married to Todd and their love is on full display. As they get ready to
celebrate their wedding with family and friends back in Miami, Alexia is still balancing her new marriage and relationship with sons Peter and Frankie.

Larsa is newly divorced, living it up in her new duplex in the sky and ready for a new start as she dips her toes in the dating pool. However along with the good vibes, she's making sure no one is going to get her off track with new business ventures on the horizon.

Kiki finds an unexpected friendship with Larsa as these SINGLE LADIES enjoy Miami's nightlife. She's always in her friends' corner while also playing matchmaker.

Adriana is giving love another chance and is hoping to find true friendship with Larsa
after years of butting heads. When left to prove the ladies wrong about a rumor, she's left picking up the pieces. With so much going on, Adriana is ready to let her hair down and make a music video for her new song with hopes that the ladies will join as her backup dancers.

Marysol is still the comic relief among the group, but she soon finds herself in the middle of an argument between Lisa and Larsa.

Watch the trailer for the new season here:

VIDEO: Peacock Drops THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI Season Five Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Michael R. Jackson & Kyle Freeman Perform 'Memory Song' From A STRANGE LOOP on SHERRIVIDEO: Michael R. Jackson & Kyle Freeman Perform 'Memory Song' From A STRANGE LOOP on SHERRI
October 14, 2022

Tony winner Michael R. Jackson and Kyle Ramar Freeman appeared on SHERRI this morning to sing 'Memory Song' from A Strange Loop. Earlier in the episode, Jackson sat down with Sherri Shepherd to discuss the show's success on Broadway. Freeman understudies the roles of Usher and Thought 4, 5, and 6 in the show. Watch videos from the appearance now!
EVERYBODY DANCE Documentary Features New Song By Bonnie MilliganEVERYBODY DANCE Documentary Features New Song By Bonnie Milligan
October 14, 2022

Everybody Dance, the new documentary following the everyday life of children with different disabilities and explores how ballet has changed their lives, is available now on digital platforms. The new film also features 'I Will Make Thunder,' a new song sung by Bonnie Milligan. Watch the video trailer and listen to the new song now!
Mykki Blanco Releases New Album 'Stay Close To The Music'Mykki Blanco Releases New Album 'Stay Close To The Music'
October 14, 2022

Their new full-length album Stay Close To Music, available today via Transgressive, is unlike anything they have released before. Adventurous and expansive, it shatters any previously held assumptions about Mykki’s artistry, leaving them free to define their sound for themselves.
Chloé Caillet Unveils 'NYWTF' Feat. Mikhail BeltranChloé Caillet Unveils 'NYWTF' Feat. Mikhail Beltran
October 14, 2022

A Circoloco DC10 resident, Chloé Caillet has also hit the decks and stages of everywhere from Space Miami, fabric London, Do Lab at Coachella, Glastonbury, Madison Square Garden, Tek Support New York, Badaboum, Hï Ibiza, Pacha Ibiza for Dixon’s residency, Brooklyn Mirage through to fashion parties for Miu Miu and shows for Louis Vuitton.
Kinder Shares New Single 'Keep Up'Kinder Shares New Single 'Keep Up'
October 14, 2022

“Keep Up” is a full circle moment that takes them back to their euphoric club foundations with an earworm pop hook intertwined that exclaims “Don’t come on by if you’re not here with a good vibe”. This song comes ahead of a string of Australian festival dates that includes Summer Camp Festival, MELT Festival, VANFEST, and Ice Cream Factory. 