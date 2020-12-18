VIDEO: Paul McCartney Plays Exclusive Clips From 'McCartney III' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
McCartney's new album is out today!
Paul McCartney talks about how his new album McCartney III came to life, the meaning of the album's cover and the role his family plays in his art.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
