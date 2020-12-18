Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Paul McCartney Plays Exclusive Clips From 'McCartney III' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

McCartney's new album is out today!

Dec. 18, 2020  

Paul McCartney talks about how his new album McCartney III came to life, the meaning of the album's cover and the role his family plays in his art.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Paul McCartney Plays Exclusive Clips From 'McCartney III' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You