VIDEO: Paul Bettany Talks WANDAVISION on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden connects with his friend Paul Bettany who shares what he dreams of doing once we're out of the pandemic. After, the "WandaVision" star shares the non-romantic reason he wanted to get married on New Year's Day. And James recalls the moment when he knew Paul was just like him, and it was when Paul admitted he wasn't wearing underwear. And Paul shares both a Marvel prop he miraculously took from set and a very special oil painting.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.