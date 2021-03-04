Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Paul Bettany Talks About Playing Vision on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

The season finale of WANDAVISION airs tomorrow, March 5th, on Disney Plus.

Mar. 4, 2021  

Long before Paul Bettany starred in the Disney+ series "Wandavision," when he was first cast as the character Vision in Marvel's "Avengers" movies, he discovered just how perfect his bald head was for the makeup-intensive role.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

