VIDEO: POSE Goes Behind The Scenes to Discuss Advocacy

Pose is just one small part of something greater. Go behind the scenes of the FX drama to see the steps cast and advocates take to help the community.

Season 2 of Pose flashes forward in time to 1990. On the heels of the ballroom community establishing itself in Pop culture and going mainstream, the House of Evangelista is forced to reevaluate their goals. Meanwhile, the AIDS crisis worsens and the reaction from a group of activists reaches a fever pitch. Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles.





