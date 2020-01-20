VIDEO: Owen & T.K. Interview Potential Candidates in This Clip from 9-1-1 LONE STAR

Owen and T.K. interview potential candidates to join the crew.

Watch the clip from "9-1-1 Lone Star" below!

FOX's #1 drama, 9-1-1, expands its reach to the city of Austin, TX, with its first-ever spin-off. 9-1-1: LONE STAR debuts with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 19, following the NFC CHAMPIONSHIP, and continuing on Monday, Jan. 20. From 9-1-1 co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, the series stars Rob Lowe ("The Grinder," "Parks and Recreation," "The West Wing") as a sophisticated New York cop who, along with his son, re-locates to Austin and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

