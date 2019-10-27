VIDEO: Ohio State University Performs a SPONGEBOB Themed Halftime Show

The Ohio State University put on a Spongebob-themed halftime show during their game against Wisconsin on Saturday!

The rainy performance featured the band in formation of iconic characters from the cartoon, including Patrick, Gary, Plankton, and of course, Spongebob himself!

Check out the full performance below!

Fans were hoping for a rendition of "Sweet Victory" which was featured in the iconic Spongebob halftime scene from the series.

However, the band played only the Spongebob theme song as well as Goofy Goober Rock, with only a teaser of Sweet Victory. According to fans on Twitter, the jumbotron in the stadium mentioned that there was a copyright issue regarding the song, preventing the band from playing it.

They were about to, and then it flashed "Copyright Warning" right before it was about to start. Ruined my half time show - Bailey (@baileycaulkins) October 27, 2019





