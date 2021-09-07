VIDEO: Official Trailer for THE GUILTY Starring Jake Gyllenhaal

Netflix has released the official trailer for The Guilty, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger-but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.

The cast includes Peter Sarsgaard (The Looming Tower, The Batman), Riley Keough (The Devil All The Time, Earthquake Bird), Byron Bowers (Concrete Cowboys, Honey Boy), Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite is My Name, The United States vs Billie Hoilday), David CastaÃ±eda (The Umbrella Academy, Sicario: Day of the Soldado), Christina Vidal (7 Days to Vegas), Paul Dano (The Batman, Wildlife-Writer/Director, Love & Mercy), Ethan Hawke (First Reformed, Boyhood), Adrian Martinez (Stumptown, I Feel Pretty), Bill Burr (F Is for Family, The KING of Staten Island), Beau Knapp (The Good Lord Bird, The Nice Guys, Southpaw), and Edi Patterson (Knives Out, Righteous Gemstone), who join the previously announced Jake Gyllenhaal.

Jake Gyllenhaal was most recently seen on Broadway in "Sea Wall/A Life" and is listed as producer on the hit "Slave Play" and the upcoming revival of "Caroline, or Change." He has also been seen on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim's "Sunday in the Park with George" and the drama "Constellations."

Watch the trailer below: