VIDEO: Official Teaser For Aziz Ansari's New Stand Up Special, Directed By Spike Jonze

Jul. 1, 2019  

A first look at Aziz Ansari's new comedy special directed by Spike Jonze. Aziz Ansari: Right Now debuts July 9, only on Netflix.

Netflix Is A Joke is the official HUB of Netflix stand-up, comedy series, films, and all things funny - curated by the world's most advanced algorithm and a depressed, yet lovable, cartoon horse. Their unlikely friendship is our story...


Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 148 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

VIDEO: Official Teaser For Aziz Ansari's New Stand Up Special, Directed By Spike Jonze
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Everything You Need to Know About the WEST SIDE STORY Movie!
  • BEETLEJUICE Now On Sale Through January 5, 2020!
  • ON YOUR FEET's Madison Elizabeth Lagares To Star In U.S. Premiere Of A LITTLE PRINCESS
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Chilina Kennedy And Sasson Gabay in THE BAND'S VISIT

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup