VIDEO: Noah Schnapp Talks HUBIE HALLOWEEN on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Noah Schnapp talks about working with Adam Sandler.

Oct. 8, 2020  

Noah Schnapp talks about working with Adam Sandler in his new movie, "Hubie Halloween."

Watch the interview from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs every weekday morning.

