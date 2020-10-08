VIDEO: Noah Schnapp Talks HUBIE HALLOWEEN on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Noah Schnapp talks about working with Adam Sandler.
Noah Schnapp talks about working with Adam Sandler in his new movie, "Hubie Halloween."
Watch the interview from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs every weekday morning.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow is Joined by Patti LuPone for Epic Parody- 'If Donald Got Fired'
- VIDEO: The Lincoln Project Creates Trump-Themed EVITA Parody featuring Lisa Howard!
- VIDEO: WICKED Casts Reunite For a Musical Dispatch from Oz on Voting!
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME on Amazon Prime
- VIDEO: Matt Bomer Talks About Covering Kelly's Song on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
- VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg Reveals SISTER ACT 3 May Be in the Works