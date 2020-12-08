Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Nick Kroll Talks New Season of BIG MOUTH on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Kroll talks helping parents broach tough subjects with their kids through the show.

Dec. 8, 2020  

Nick Kroll talks about the newest season of Big Mouth and helping parents broach tough subjects with their kids through the show.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

