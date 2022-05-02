VIDEO: Netflix Shares New IRON CHEF Teaser Trailer

Iron Chef is back! Challenger chefs go head-to-head against culinary icons in an epic battle royale for the chance to become the Iron Legend. Follow the exciting cooking combat along with Alton Brown, Kristen Kish and Mark Dacascos this summer.

Alton Brown will be returning to THE KITCHEN stadium in this reimagining of Iron Chef to host along with Kristen Kish. Mark Dacascos will reprise his role of The Chairman. The new series will begin streaming on June 15.

The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It's been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience.

This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they'll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition's most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever "Iron Legend."

The series is based on Fuji Television Network's format. Netflix will also be releasing Iron Chef Mexico and Iron Chef Brazil this year.

Watch the new teaser trailer here: