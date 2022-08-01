VIDEO: Netflix Shares I CAME BY Film Trailer

Everybody has a secret. I Came By will begin streaming on Netflix August 31, 2022.

A pair of rebellious, young graffiti writers, Toby (George Mackay) and Jay (Percelle Ascott) regularly target the homes of the U.K.'s wealthy elite and ruling class.

When Toby breaks into the home of renowned former High Court Judge Sir Hector Blake (Hugh Bonneville) he discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a journey endangering himself and those closest to him.

The cast also includes Kelly Macdonald and Varada Sethu. The film was written by Babak Anvari and Namsi Khan.

Watch the trailer for the new film here: