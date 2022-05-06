VIDEO: Netflix Shares GOD'S FAVORITE IDIOT Trailer

Netflix has shared the new trailer for God's Favorite Idiot. The new series is set to debut on June 15.

The cast includes Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Bibb, Kevin Dunn, Usman Ally, Steve Mallory, Chris Sandiford, Ana Scotney and Yanic Truesdale.

Clark Thompson (Ben Falcone) is a mid-level tech support employee, who takes saunas with his dad, Gene (Kevin Dunn), pines after his co-worker Amily (Melissa McCarthy), and loves his cats. When he starts to glow, he begins to realize this isn't an average day at the office and God has bigger plans for him.

Clark can't save mankind by himself, he must gather his flock of mismatched co-workers, his longtime crush Amily and angelic allies to outwit Satan herself (Leslie Bibb). Together, they're just a bunch of average humans coming together for the greater good because, after all, you can't save the world alone.

Watch the new trailer here: