VIDEO: Netflix Releases the Trailer for THE LETTER FOR THE KING

Netflix has released the trailer for The Letter for the King, the story of a ruthless prince who threatens to cast the world into darkness, when a young knight in training named Tiuri (Amir Wilson) embarks on an epic quest to deliver a secret letter to the king. Along the way, he unexpectedly finds himself at the center of a magical prophecy foretelling the rise of a hero who can defeat the prince and restore peace. If he's going to survive the journey, Tiuri will have to learn what it means to be a true knight - and a true leader.

Watch the trailer below!

The story is based on the best-selling novel of the same name and also stars Ruby Serkis, Thaddea Graham and Gijs Blom. The Letter for the King is written by Will Davies (How To Train Your Dragon, Johnny English, Puss in Boots) who also serves as executive producer. Paul Trijbits (Saving Mr. Banks, Sing Street, The Casual Vacancy) is also an executive producer. The 6-episode original series is produced by FilmWave.

The new series premieres March 20, 2020 on Netflix.





