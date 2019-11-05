VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for NAILED IT! HOLIDAY! Season Two

Grab your loved ones because Nailed It! Holiday! is back! The messes are-a-plenty as St. Nicole and Jacques Frost deliver the best of the worst baking fails this season. Whether wrecking the halls or destroying the dreidel, jaws drop as the bakers attempt all new challenges inspired by the holidays.

From Santa to Scrooge and angels to elves, these bakers find new ways to destroy THE KITCHEN and ruin more taste buds in Nailed It! Holiday! - even The Grinch makes an appearance to help ring in the New Year! Guest judges include: Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, David Burkta, Bridget Everett, Jason Mantzoukas and Ron Ben Israel.

Watch the trailer below!

Nailed It! Holiday! is produced by Magical Elves.

Nailed It! Holiday! season 2 debuts globally November 22 only on Netflix.





