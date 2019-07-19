VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for DEAR WHITE PEOPLE VOL. 3

Jul. 19, 2019  

Set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface, Dear White People is a send-up of the now post "post-racial" America that weaves together a universal story of finding one's own identity and forging a wholly unique path.

Watch the trailer below!

The satirical series -- which picked up where the acclaimed 2014 film by the same name left off - follows a group of Winchester University's students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age.

Through an absurdist lens, Dear White People utilizes biting irony, self-deprecation and sometimes brutal honesty to hold up a mirror to the issues plaguing society today, all the while leading with laughter.

Dear White People Vol. 3 Launches Friday, August 2nd, Exclusively on Netflix.

Click Here to Watch the Video!



    Â  Â 
