VIDEO: Netflix Releases Teaser for I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS

Netflix has released the first teaser for I Am Not Okay With This, an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who's navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.

Watch the teaser below!

From director/EP of The End of the F***ing World Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Stranger Things comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.

The series stars Sophia Lillis (It franchise, Gretel & Hansel, Sharp Objects) as Sydney, Wyatt Oleff (It franchise, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY franchise) as Stanley Barber, Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife, The Code) as Dina, Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes, You're The Worst) as Maggie, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (The Mission, Falling Water) as Liam and Richard Ellis as Brad Lewis.

I Am Not Okay With This premieres on February 26, 2020.





