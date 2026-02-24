A.J. Croce Adds Additional 'Croce Plays Croce Tour' Dates for This Fall

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist A.J. Croce is taking his Croce Plays Croce Tour across the country, with 19 additional North American dates announced for this fall following the first leg of the tour, which gets underway on March 10, 2026 in Birmingham, AL.

Son of the singer-songwriter Jim Croce, A.J.'s show features a blend of Jim's songs, such as “Operator”, “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim”, “Bad Bad Leroy Brown”, and “Time in a Bottle," alongside A.J.’s own originals. For tour dates, tickets, and more information, visit here.﻿

Croce Plays Croce 2026 Tour Dates:

MARCH

10 – Birmingham, AL – The Lyric Theatre

11 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

13 – Memphis, TN – Graceland Soundstage

14 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

15 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

17 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

18 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

20 – Arlington, TX – Arlington Music Hall

21 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

22 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

APRIL

9 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Universal Preservation Hall

10 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall

11 – Ledyard, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino

12 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

JUNE

13 – Las Vegas, NV – Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

20 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest 2026

26 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

27 – Des Plaines, IL – The Des Plaines Theatre

28 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre

AUGUST

7 – Cape May, NJ – Cape May Convention Hall

8 – Brookville, NY – Tilles Center - Krasnoff Theater

SEPTEMBER

9 – Park City, UT – The Egyptian Theatre

10 – Park City, UT – The Egyptian Theatre

11 – Park City, UT – The Egyptian Theatre

12 – Park City, UT – The Egyptian Theatre

15 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Theatre Tucson

16 – Mesa, AZ – Ikeda Theatre: Mesa Arts Center

18 – Cerritos, CA – Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

19 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

20 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

22 – Fresno, CA – Warnors Theatre

23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Lobero Theatre

25 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre

26 – Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Grand Exposition Hall

27 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

29 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

30 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

OCTOBER

1 – Portland, OR – REVOLUTION Hall

About A.J. Croce:

Over the course of three and a half decades and eleven studio albums, A.J. Croce has seen more than twenty songs reach Billboard’s Top 40 charts across multiple genres. His music features a blend of American roots, rock ’n’ roll, blues, jazz, soul, and world music. Throughout his career, he has shared the stage with Ray Charles, B.B. King, James Brown, Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, and Rod Stewart.

Photo Credit: Jim Shea